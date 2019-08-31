5816 Royal Ridge Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152
Beautiful 2BR, 1BA condo for rent. Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet, recently updated kitchen and bathroom, washer and dryer inside the unit. Tenant pays electricity, phone/cable. Plenty of parking!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
