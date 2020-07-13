508 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with parking

You don't need a car to get around West Falls Church. We repeat, you do not need a car to get around West Falls Church. Top that, anywhere else in Virginia!

West Falls Church is a northern Virginia suburb without the suburbia feeling. The metro station, shopping, bars and dining are all within walking distance, helping this be a truly walkable town located within 15 minutes of Washington D.C..

