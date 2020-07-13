Apartment List
/
VA
/
west falls church
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

508 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Falls Church apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7506 Parkwood Court
7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK. Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates! www.bedandroses.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7952 YANCEY DRIVE
7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
2334 sqft
PRICE REDUCED Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7778 WILLOW POINT DRIVE
7778 Willow Point Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1294 sqft
2 bed/2 bath 1300 sq ft, all on one level. Walking distance to Providence Rec Center and Metro bus stop. Close to commuter routes I-495, Rte 50, I-66. Minutes to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD
3117 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1488 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
51 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
22 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.
City Guide for West Falls Church, VA

You don't need a car to get around West Falls Church. We repeat, you do not need a car to get around West Falls Church. Top that, anywhere else in Virginia!

West Falls Church is a northern Virginia suburb without the suburbia feeling. The metro station, shopping, bars and dining are all within walking distance, helping this be a truly walkable town located within 15 minutes of Washington D.C..

Having trouble with Craigslist West Falls Church? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Falls Church, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Falls Church apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Falls Church 3 BedroomsWest Falls Church Apartments with Balcony
West Falls Church Apartments with GarageWest Falls Church Apartments with GymWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Falls Church Apartments with ParkingWest Falls Church Apartments with Pool
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Falls Church Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Falls Church Furnished ApartmentsWest Falls Church Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University