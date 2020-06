Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath. The 2nd full bath was recently renovated and bedrooms have custom closets. A large rear fenced deck is great for entertaining. Backs to parklands with walking trails in a quiet neighborhood. Washer and dryer in the unit. Clean and bright! A must see!