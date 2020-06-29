3287 ANNANDALE ROAD

Amenities
CHARMING HOME WITH HUGE PRIVACY FENCED REAR YARD! Rich wood flooring throughout, Updated kitchen with all the extras: 42~ cabinets, granite counter-tops, apron sink, stainless steel appliances including a wine chiller! Mud room, recessed lighting, crown molding, high end bathroom designs, laundry room on the first floor plus a huge florida room in the rear overlooking the tree lined backyard with built-in firepit for those cooler cozier nights! Expansive owner's suite occupies second level with tons of storage such as a walk in cedar closet. Huge paved driveway or street parking available. Fireplace is decorative.