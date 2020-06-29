All apartments in West Falls Church
3287 ANNANDALE ROAD

3287 Annandale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3287 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
CHARMING HOME WITH HUGE PRIVACY FENCED REAR YARD! Rich wood flooring throughout, Updated kitchen with all the extras: 42~ cabinets, granite counter-tops, apron sink, stainless steel appliances including a wine chiller! Mud room, recessed lighting, crown molding, high end bathroom designs, laundry room on the first floor plus a huge florida room in the rear overlooking the tree lined backyard with built-in firepit for those cooler cozier nights! Expansive owner's suite occupies second level with tons of storage such as a walk in cedar closet. Huge paved driveway or street parking available. Fireplace is decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have any available units?
3287 ANNANDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have?
Some of 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3287 ANNANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3287 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

