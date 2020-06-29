3287 ANNANDALE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

CHARMING HOME WITH HUGE PRIVACY FENCED REAR YARD! Rich wood flooring throughout, Updated kitchen with all the extras: 42~ cabinets, granite counter-tops, apron sink, stainless steel appliances including a wine chiller! Mud room, recessed lighting, crown molding, high end bathroom designs, laundry room on the first floor plus a huge florida room in the rear overlooking the tree lined backyard with built-in firepit for those cooler cozier nights! Expansive owner's suite occupies second level with tons of storage such as a walk in cedar closet. Huge paved driveway or street parking available. Fireplace is decorative.