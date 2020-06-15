All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4725 Goldeneye Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4725 Goldeneye Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

4725 Goldeneye Court

4725 Goldeneye Court · (540) 296-2193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4725 Goldeneye Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEXT TO TOWN CENTER! BRAND SPANKING NEW EVERYTHING! Complete Remodel Top to Bottom... Stainless Appliances, Laminate Wood Flooring. Water, sewage and trash included. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Goldeneye Court have any available units?
4725 Goldeneye Court has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Goldeneye Court have?
Some of 4725 Goldeneye Court's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Goldeneye Court currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Goldeneye Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Goldeneye Court pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Goldeneye Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4725 Goldeneye Court offer parking?
No, 4725 Goldeneye Court does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Goldeneye Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Goldeneye Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Goldeneye Court have a pool?
Yes, 4725 Goldeneye Court has a pool.
Does 4725 Goldeneye Court have accessible units?
No, 4725 Goldeneye Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Goldeneye Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Goldeneye Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4725 Goldeneye Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity