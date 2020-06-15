4725 Goldeneye Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEXT TO TOWN CENTER! BRAND SPANKING NEW EVERYTHING! Complete Remodel Top to Bottom... Stainless Appliances, Laminate Wood Flooring. Water, sewage and trash included. $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers.