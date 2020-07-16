1080 Gamston Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*Availble August 7* This is a gorgeous 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo Centrally located in Va Beach. Dual Master suites each with a bath. The bonus room can be used as an office or as a 3rd bedroom. Breakfast bar and full appliance package in the kitchen. Large living room with a Gas Fireplace. Fenced in back yard with a patio and a shed. Water is included.



To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv7qdyOBTys



LEASE REQUIREMENT - 12 Months Minimum



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...

- Have at least 3 times the rent in verifiable, reliable income (exception - Military with BAH or HUD voucher)

- Have no more than 2 occupants/bedroom

- Not owe any money to a previous landlord

- Not have any recent evictions

- Not have any unpaid utilities or car payments reported on the credit report or court records

- Not have been convicted of any crimes against people or property

- Not have been convicted of any drug manufacturing or distribution charges



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our company website at www.pmivirginia.com



Click on Rentals and click on VIEW DETAILS for the property you want to apply for, then click on APPLY ONLINE. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Two months of income verification for all sources of income, Government Issued IDs for all adults)

Complete all the Required Information then Hit Submit.



Go to your e-mail and find the e-signature that will walk you through signing and paying for the application.



UPON ACCEPTANCE - Lease must be signed, and deposit paid within 48 hours of acceptance. (See exception for SEC 8 voucher holders below.) A whole months rent will be due upon move-in. If lease begins after the first of the month, a prorated rent will be charged for the second month of the lease term.



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Please upload a copy of your most current orders with your application. Your PRD must be at least 12 months after your lease start date.



SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please upload a copy of your voucher with your application. If the voucher indicates a bedroom # the same as the property you are applying for or more, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least one times the rent. If your voucher indicates a bedroom # lower than the number of bedrooms you are applying for, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least two times the rent. Property will remain on the market until a reservation fee equal to one times the rent is received, since HUD will not allow a lease to be signed until after the property passes inspection.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult (+$5 processing fee if you pay on-line)



Deposit - Minimum of one-month rent. Could be higher based on risk factors.



Filter Maintenance Program - $15/Month in homes with central air



Pet Application Fees - $20 for the first pet $15 for add paid to petscreening.com



Pet Initiation Fee - $250-400/pet, depending on the risk factor result from petscreening.com



Pet Rent - $25-45/pet, depending on paw score from petscreening.com



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries.