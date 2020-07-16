All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1080 Gamston Ln

1080 Gamston Lane · (757) 500-8247
Location

1080 Gamston Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Ridgely Manor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Availble August 7* This is a gorgeous 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo Centrally located in Va Beach. Dual Master suites each with a bath. The bonus room can be used as an office or as a 3rd bedroom. Breakfast bar and full appliance package in the kitchen. Large living room with a Gas Fireplace. Fenced in back yard with a patio and a shed. Water is included.

To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv7qdyOBTys

LEASE REQUIREMENT - 12 Months Minimum

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...
- Have at least 3 times the rent in verifiable, reliable income (exception - Military with BAH or HUD voucher)
- Have no more than 2 occupants/bedroom
- Not owe any money to a previous landlord
- Not have any recent evictions
- Not have any unpaid utilities or car payments reported on the credit report or court records
- Not have been convicted of any crimes against people or property
- Not have been convicted of any drug manufacturing or distribution charges

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our company website at www.pmivirginia.com

Click on Rentals and click on VIEW DETAILS for the property you want to apply for, then click on APPLY ONLINE. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Two months of income verification for all sources of income, Government Issued IDs for all adults)
Complete all the Required Information then Hit Submit.

Go to your e-mail and find the e-signature that will walk you through signing and paying for the application.

UPON ACCEPTANCE - Lease must be signed, and deposit paid within 48 hours of acceptance. (See exception for SEC 8 voucher holders below.) A whole months rent will be due upon move-in. If lease begins after the first of the month, a prorated rent will be charged for the second month of the lease term.

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Please upload a copy of your most current orders with your application. Your PRD must be at least 12 months after your lease start date.

SEC 8 APPLICANTS - Please upload a copy of your voucher with your application. If the voucher indicates a bedroom # the same as the property you are applying for or more, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least one times the rent. If your voucher indicates a bedroom # lower than the number of bedrooms you are applying for, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least two times the rent. Property will remain on the market until a reservation fee equal to one times the rent is received, since HUD will not allow a lease to be signed until after the property passes inspection.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult (+$5 processing fee if you pay on-line)

Deposit - Minimum of one-month rent. Could be higher based on risk factors.

Filter Maintenance Program - $15/Month in homes with central air

Pet Application Fees - $20 for the first pet $15 for add paid to petscreening.com

Pet Initiation Fee - $250-400/pet, depending on the risk factor result from petscreening.com

Pet Rent - $25-45/pet, depending on paw score from petscreening.com

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Gamston Ln have any available units?
1080 Gamston Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Gamston Ln have?
Some of 1080 Gamston Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Gamston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Gamston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Gamston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Gamston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Gamston Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Gamston Ln offers parking.
Does 1080 Gamston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Gamston Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Gamston Ln have a pool?
No, 1080 Gamston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Gamston Ln have accessible units?
No, 1080 Gamston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Gamston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Gamston Ln has units with dishwashers.
