Vienna, VA
432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE
432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE

432 Council Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

432 Council Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Wonderful opportunity to rent in the Town of Vienna! Walkable to Restaurants, Grocery & Shops! All-Brick END Unit in rarely available Council Square. Deck backs to Common space/Trees, Lovely Patio below. Professionally Landscaped. Small lawn to maintain, the HOA takes care of the rest. Renovated throughout, newer Windows, SS appliances and more. Beautiful HW Floors Main and LL. Newer Carpet UL. Light filled walk-out basement with Full Bath, makes a nice guest suite. Plenty of Parking. Pets accepted Case-by-Case. Available 8/25/19+ 2yr minimum lease is requested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have any available units?
432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have?
Some of 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
