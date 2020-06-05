432 COUNCIL DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Wonderful opportunity to rent in the Town of Vienna! Walkable to Restaurants, Grocery & Shops! All-Brick END Unit in rarely available Council Square. Deck backs to Common space/Trees, Lovely Patio below. Professionally Landscaped. Small lawn to maintain, the HOA takes care of the rest. Renovated throughout, newer Windows, SS appliances and more. Beautiful HW Floors Main and LL. Newer Carpet UL. Light filled walk-out basement with Full Bath, makes a nice guest suite. Plenty of Parking. Pets accepted Case-by-Case. Available 8/25/19+ 2yr minimum lease is requested