422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE

Huge Cape Cod in this Wonderful Secure Community, Excellent Location, Next to Chain Bridge Rd. and Few Blocks to Route 7! Darling Home has been Remodeled Throughout with Loads of Upgrades.This 4 Bedroom and 4 Bath in a 3 level Home, has a Completely Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Main-Floor Master Suite. Luxury Master Bath and Walk-in Closet. Unusually spacious Bedrooms. Light and Bright! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen, Remodeled Baths Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels. Walk-Out Basement with Enormous Rec Room, Walking into a Beautiful Level Private Back Yard. Great Outdoor Space for Entertaining - Fenced Yard, Great Big Size Deck and Patio .Moments to Shops, Gourmet Restaurants and Transportation this Home Provides all the Elements for Relaxing, Comfortable and Easy-Care Living, Commuter's Dream, within Minutes from I-495, Route 66, and 267 toll Road to Dulles International Airport, and the Greensboro Metro Station Less than 1.5 Miles Away, Minutes to Tyson's Corner Next to the Walking / Biking Trail and Meadowlark Botanical Garden Just minutes away and Much More....