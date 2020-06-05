All apartments in Vienna
422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE
422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE

422 Old Courthouse Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

422 Old Courthouse Road Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Huge Cape Cod in this Wonderful Secure Community, Excellent Location, Next to Chain Bridge Rd. and Few Blocks to Route 7! Darling Home has been Remodeled Throughout with Loads of Upgrades.This 4 Bedroom and 4 Bath in a 3 level Home, has a Completely Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Main-Floor Master Suite. Luxury Master Bath and Walk-in Closet. Unusually spacious Bedrooms. Light and Bright! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen, Remodeled Baths Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels. Walk-Out Basement with Enormous Rec Room, Walking into a Beautiful Level Private Back Yard. Great Outdoor Space for Entertaining - Fenced Yard, Great Big Size Deck and Patio .Moments to Shops, Gourmet Restaurants and Transportation this Home Provides all the Elements for Relaxing, Comfortable and Easy-Care Living, Commuter's Dream, within Minutes from I-495, Route 66, and 267 toll Road to Dulles International Airport, and the Greensboro Metro Station Less than 1.5 Miles Away, Minutes to Tyson's Corner Next to the Walking / Biking Trail and Meadowlark Botanical Garden Just minutes away and Much More....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have any available units?
422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have?
Some of 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE currently offering any rent specials?
422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE pet-friendly?
No, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE offer parking?
Yes, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE offers parking.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have a pool?
No, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE does not have a pool.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have accessible units?
No, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 OLD COURTHOUSE RD NE does not have units with air conditioning.

