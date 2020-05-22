All apartments in Vienna
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE

1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast · (703) 821-1840
Location

1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard. Wood floors. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner, located across from Westwood Country Club golf course. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, hardwood, great deck with step to backyard. 24 hour notice please for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have any available units?
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
