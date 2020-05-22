1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE

Amenities

Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard. Wood floors. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner, located across from Westwood Country Club golf course. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, hardwood, great deck with step to backyard. 24 hour notice please for showings.