All apartments in University Center
Find more places like 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Center, VA
/
44911 POINT BAY TERRACE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:06 AM

44911 POINT BAY TERRACE

44911 Point Bay Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

44911 Point Bay Terrace, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
guest parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous End Unit Town Home for Rent in Ashburn, VA! Located just on the other side of Route 7 from the new One Loudoun development. This freshly painted, very spacious town home offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a fully finished basement. Large Living Room leading to Dining Room with Gas FP. Family Room w/ Access to Deck, Kitchen w/ Ceramic Tile Flooring. Fenced in Backyard and Community Amenities, with an outdoor pool, tennis court, hiking trails, park and ball fields. The home comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and ample guest parking. Nearby shopping and restaurants, including Dulles Town Center Mall, One Loudoun with Alamo Draft House, Bar Louie, Uncle Julio's, Starbucks and Trader Joe's. Just a few miles from Dulles International Airport and around the corner from George Washington University graduate school, Bles Park and the Potomac River! Owner responsible for HOA fees. Rent includes trash collection and sewer. Tenant responsible for water, gas, electricity, internet/cable, renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have any available units?
44911 POINT BAY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have?
Some of 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44911 POINT BAY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44911 POINT BAY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA
Dranesville, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAMcNair, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VASouth Riding, VAChantilly, VAStone Ridge, VAWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia