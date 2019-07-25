44911 POINT BAY TERRACE

Amenities

Gorgeous End Unit Town Home for Rent in Ashburn, VA! Located just on the other side of Route 7 from the new One Loudoun development. This freshly painted, very spacious town home offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a fully finished basement. Large Living Room leading to Dining Room with Gas FP. Family Room w/ Access to Deck, Kitchen w/ Ceramic Tile Flooring. Fenced in Backyard and Community Amenities, with an outdoor pool, tennis court, hiking trails, park and ball fields. The home comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and ample guest parking. Nearby shopping and restaurants, including Dulles Town Center Mall, One Loudoun with Alamo Draft House, Bar Louie, Uncle Julio's, Starbucks and Trader Joe's. Just a few miles from Dulles International Airport and around the corner from George Washington University graduate school, Bles Park and the Potomac River! Owner responsible for HOA fees. Rent includes trash collection and sewer. Tenant responsible for water, gas, electricity, internet/cable, renters insurance.