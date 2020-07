Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you an updated condo in Ashburn. The condo features wall to wall hardwood floors and a private patio. The condo is an end unit so there is plenty of NATURAL LIGHT. Washer and dryer are in unit, assigned parking and access to a BEAUTIFUL POOL!! Spacious bathroom comes with plenty of storage! Water and trash included in rent. Tenant only pays electric and gas. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.