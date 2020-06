Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage new construction

2018, spectacular model, largest unit & Gorgeous open floor plan w/stunning upgraded features & finishes. 2 car garage, outdoor living w/ 2 decks & patio. Walk in through ur garage to family room w/full bath. Main floor w/open floor plan & a gourmet kitchen that any chef would love. Upstairs w/3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Enjoy his & her shower! Near Route 7 & 28; One Loudoun; Dulles Town Center & more. Please use butties or take off your shoes