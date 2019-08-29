All apartments in University Center
Find more places like 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Center, VA
/
19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE

19897 Ridgecrest Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19897 Ridgecrest Square, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful End-Unit 3 Level Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths. Large Rec Room and 1 Car Garage on 1st Floor. Light and bright Main Level with Sunroom Bump out and open kitchen opens to deck and great fenced yard backing to trees. Spacious Master Suite with 2 large walk-in closets, spacious Master Bathroom with double sink, shower and soaking tub. Community includes a great swimming pool and lighted tennis courts. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have any available units?
19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have?
Some of 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE offers parking.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE has a pool.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19897 RIDGECREST SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADulles Town Center, VALansdowne, VACountryside, VASterling, VACascades, VABroadlands, VA
Dranesville, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAMcNair, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VASouth Riding, VAChantilly, VAStone Ridge, VAWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia