Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4BR, 3.5 BA townhome in Ashburn. Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level along with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Open concept Living Room and Dining Room. Freshly painted and new carpeting throughout. Finished basement with bedroom and full bath. Walk out to fenced in back yard and patio. Spacious deck off of main level living room. Great location! Must see! No pets, please!