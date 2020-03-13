All apartments in Tuckahoe
Tuckahoe, VA
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Rd,

7716 Dobbin Road · (804) 355-5771
Location

7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard.. PET FRIENDLY!!
Schools: Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Tucker High School
Schools: Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Tucker High School
Schools: Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Tucker High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have any available units?
7716 Dobbin Rd, has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have?
Some of 7716 Dobbin Rd,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Dobbin Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Dobbin Rd, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Dobbin Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7716 Dobbin Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, offer parking?
No, 7716 Dobbin Rd, does not offer parking.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 Dobbin Rd, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have a pool?
No, 7716 Dobbin Rd, does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have accessible units?
No, 7716 Dobbin Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Dobbin Rd, has units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 Dobbin Rd, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7716 Dobbin Rd, has units with air conditioning.
