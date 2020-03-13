2215 Brightmoor Court

Amenities

$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. The first level has a spacious formal living area, a half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer included, coat closet, storage closet and kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sink with detachable sprayer, refrigerator and electric stove. The kitchen is bigger than most- with an open eat in area that leads to an awesome outdoor space. The raised deck has just been freshly painted, perfect for patio furniture and BBQs. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a detached storage shed. The HOA fees are included in the rent- HOA takes care of trash (2x a week) and lawn year round. Beyond the enclosed rear yard is acres of green community space, perfect for walks, play and pets. The second level includes 3 bedrooms, a full bath off of hall and a half bath inside the master. The bathrooms have all been recently renovated for a modern look. 2 reserved parking spaces and guest parking. Offering 12-36 months lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should be at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. **This home will be professionally cleaned/disinfected before your move in with your safety in mind.** TEXT inquiries to Jessica at 804-624-8603.