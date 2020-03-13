All apartments in Tuckahoe
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA 23238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths. The first level has a spacious formal living area, a half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer included, coat closet, storage closet and kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sink with detachable sprayer, refrigerator and electric stove. The kitchen is bigger than most- with an open eat in area that leads to an awesome outdoor space. The raised deck has just been freshly painted, perfect for patio furniture and BBQs. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a detached storage shed. The HOA fees are included in the rent- HOA takes care of trash (2x a week) and lawn year round. Beyond the enclosed rear yard is acres of green community space, perfect for walks, play and pets. The second level includes 3 bedrooms, a full bath off of hall and a half bath inside the master. The bathrooms have all been recently renovated for a modern look. 2 reserved parking spaces and guest parking. Offering 12-36 months lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should be at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. **This home will be professionally cleaned/disinfected before your move in with your safety in mind.** TEXT inquiries to Jessica at 804-624-8603.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have any available units?
2215 Brightmoor Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2215 Brightmoor Court have?
Some of 2215 Brightmoor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Brightmoor Court currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Brightmoor Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Brightmoor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Brightmoor Court is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Brightmoor Court does offer parking.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Brightmoor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Brightmoor Court has a pool.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have accessible units?
No, 2215 Brightmoor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Brightmoor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Brightmoor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Brightmoor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
