All apartments in Tuckahoe
Find more places like 2006 Marroit Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuckahoe, VA
/
2006 Marroit Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2006 Marroit Road

2006 Marroit Road · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tuckahoe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 Marroit Road · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS.

This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
Located just off 64, this rancher is right in the heart of Henrico, just minutes one way from Regency and West Broad the other. This area offers some wonderful schools such as; Three Chopt Elementary and Freemon High! Numbers-wise, this property has three bedrooms, one bath, and one story. Check it out today, it won't be available long! It is still being renovated, but it will be ready soon!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

(RLNE5854559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Marroit Road have any available units?
2006 Marroit Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2006 Marroit Road currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Marroit Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Marroit Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Marroit Road is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Marroit Road offer parking?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Marroit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Marroit Road have a pool?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Marroit Road have accessible units?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Marroit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Marroit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Marroit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2006 Marroit Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd
Tuckahoe, VA 23238

Similar Pages

Tuckahoe 2 BedroomsTuckahoe 3 Bedrooms
Tuckahoe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTuckahoe Dog Friendly Apartments
Tuckahoe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity