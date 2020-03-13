Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS.



This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.

Located just off 64, this rancher is right in the heart of Henrico, just minutes one way from Regency and West Broad the other. This area offers some wonderful schools such as; Three Chopt Elementary and Freemon High! Numbers-wise, this property has three bedrooms, one bath, and one story. Check it out today, it won't be available long! It is still being renovated, but it will be ready soon!



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



