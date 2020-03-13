1709 Pine Edge Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location. Home features include hardwood floors throughout first floor, large rear deck, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, double bowl vanity in master bedroom, cathedral ceiling in master bedroom, large walk in master bedroom closet, ceramic tile floors in upstairs bathrooms, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard, and much more. Home is located withing close proximity to Regency Mall and interstate 64. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1709-pine-edge-ln-richmond-va-23229-usa/f359a27e-546d-4344-84f2-209be646b350



(RLNE5779300)