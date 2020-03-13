All apartments in Tuckahoe
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location. Home features include hardwood floors throughout first floor, large rear deck, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, double bowl vanity in master bedroom, cathedral ceiling in master bedroom, large walk in master bedroom closet, ceramic tile floors in upstairs bathrooms, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard, and much more. Home is located withing close proximity to Regency Mall and interstate 64. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

