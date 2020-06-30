All apartments in Tuckahoe
Tuckahoe, VA
1426 Myradare Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1426 Myradare Drive

1426 Myradare Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Myradare Drive, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1426 Myradare Drive Available 09/04/20 WEST END CAPE IN GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This charming and spacious cape cod style home is located in Richmond's sought after West End neighborhood and features: A bright family room, dining room, kitchen with dishwasher, mudroom with washer/dryer hook-ups, three large bedrooms, screen porch, an additional bonus room, and fully fenced rear yard with shed. This home has been laid out extremely well and is perfect for those looking for spacious living. The property also includes updates like: new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, and new roof. All of this just minutes from Douglas Freeman High School, Henrico Doctors Hospital, Regency Square, Melito's, Waterbury Apothecary, and so much more! This one is available 9/4/20 but don't wait. We are sure this one won't last long. Check out this and all out great rentals at https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies. Submit your inquiry or application today!

(RLNE2785791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Myradare Drive have any available units?
1426 Myradare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuckahoe, VA.
What amenities does 1426 Myradare Drive have?
Some of 1426 Myradare Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Myradare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Myradare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Myradare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Myradare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Myradare Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Myradare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Myradare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Myradare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Myradare Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Myradare Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1426 Myradare Drive has units with air conditioning.
