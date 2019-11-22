Amenities

10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School school district. This one is move-in ready and 9/1/2020. The property includes features like: handsome hardwoods that run throughout the majority of the first floor; fresh paint; a large kitchen open to the spacious family room; a formal living and dining room boasting beautiful moldings; a first floor master with en-suite; a large private fourth bedroom and full bathroom in the walk-out basement, making it the ideal in-law suite; workshop; washer and dryer; tons of closet and storage space; a covered patio, perfect for entertaining; a large fully fenced rear yard; detached storage shed; paved drive; and so much more! All of this in the Canterbury East subdivision, surrounded my fabulous stores and restaurants, and only minutes from State Route 288 & I-64 giving you easy access to all of Richmond! Inquire today at https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies/ and schedule your private showing. But don't wait, this charmer won't last long!



(RLNE5084768)