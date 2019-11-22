All apartments in Tuckahoe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

10303 Collinwood Dr

10303 Collinswood Drive · (804) 545-4457
Location

10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA 23238
Canterbury

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10303 Collinwood Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School school district. This one is move-in ready and 9/1/2020. The property includes features like: handsome hardwoods that run throughout the majority of the first floor; fresh paint; a large kitchen open to the spacious family room; a formal living and dining room boasting beautiful moldings; a first floor master with en-suite; a large private fourth bedroom and full bathroom in the walk-out basement, making it the ideal in-law suite; workshop; washer and dryer; tons of closet and storage space; a covered patio, perfect for entertaining; a large fully fenced rear yard; detached storage shed; paved drive; and so much more! All of this in the Canterbury East subdivision, surrounded my fabulous stores and restaurants, and only minutes from State Route 288 & I-64 giving you easy access to all of Richmond! Inquire today at https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies/ and schedule your private showing. But don't wait, this charmer won't last long!

(RLNE5084768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have any available units?
10303 Collinwood Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10303 Collinwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Collinwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Collinwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10303 Collinwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr offer parking?
No, 10303 Collinwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10303 Collinwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have a pool?
No, 10303 Collinwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 10303 Collinwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10303 Collinwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10303 Collinwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10303 Collinwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
