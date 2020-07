3311 MCCORKLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE ALL ON A ON CUL DE SAC. 4OOO SQ FT OF LIVING AREA! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. AS YOU ENTER THIS SUNFILLED HOME YOU WILL SEE THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS WITH CROWN MOLDING. THE HUGE FAMILY ROOMS FOCAL POINT IS THE MASSIVE STONE GAS FIREPLACE. THE FAMILY ROOM OPENS INTO THE BEAUTIFUL SUN DRENCHED SUNROOM! YOUR GOURMET KITCHEN HAS DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOKTOP, DISHWASHER, AND GRANITE COUNTERS. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A MASTER BEDROOM AND LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM RETREAT. THERE ARE 3 ADDITIONAL GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS ALL WITH NICE SIZE CLOSETS. THE . FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A RECREATION ROOM AND A FULL BATH. THERE IS A LARGE DECK FOR ALL YOUR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT. THIS HOME BOASTS A HUGE FENCED REAR YARD! THIS HOME IS LOCATED MINUTES TO QUANTICO AND ONLY 20 MINUTES TO FT BELVOIR!