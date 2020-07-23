Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Sugarland Run, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugarland Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
119 VICTORIA PL
119 Victoria Place, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One of the largest Laguna models in the neighborhood. Sits on a premium lot backing to trees in sought after Sugarland Run. Features include NEW paint & carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom/loft with walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
781 SUGARLAND RUN DRIVE
781 Sugarland Run Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with large open floorplan, bamboo flooring, updated and upgraded baths and kitchen. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID INSTRUCTIONS TO INCLUDE WEARING MASKS, GLOVES AND SHOE COVERINGS PROVIDED AT ENTRANCE.

1 Unit Available
46754 SOUTHERN OAKS TERRACE
46754 Southern Oaks Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Beautiful updated townhome located near many shops and restaurants! Brick front exterior with a one car garage on the entry level.
Results within 1 mile of Sugarland Run

1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarland Run
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,703
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
8 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
81 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1277 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
28 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,465
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,042
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
19 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,748
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1116 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
15 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
25 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,746
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,701
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1173 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
10 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
35 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
23 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1005 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
35 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.

1 Unit Available
Cascades
20367 HAWICK TERRACE
20367 Hawick Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2464 sqft
Welcome home to Lowe's Island / Cascade Living! Beautiful Spacious Kitchen w/granite & SS Apps & Cozy breakfast room. Enjoy entertaining guests with this open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
Dominion Station
21855 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21855 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom suite on the main floor. Open floor plan offers an open kitchen, two bedrooms with private bathrooms, separate dinning room and living room with a fireplace. Hardwood floors between the dinning and living room.

1 Unit Available
12016 TALIESIN PLACE
12016 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
925 sqft
Super clean and upgraded condominium in heart of Reston. Updated kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors, new paint, large private terrace, fireplace, ample parking and private storage unit.

1 Unit Available
11491 Waterhaven Ct
11491 Waterhaven Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2178 sqft
11491 Waterhaven Ct Available 08/12/20 Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse near METRO - Updated & Stunning 3BR, Brick End-unit, 2-car Garage Townhouse*Contemporary design with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, crown moldings, 9'

1 Unit Available
1555 Bennington Woods Ct.
1555 Bennington Woods Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
1555 Bennington Woods Ct. Available 08/03/20 1555 BENNINGTON WOODS CT - BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED TOWNHOUSE IN HEART OF RESTON! Whimsical blue exterior with inviting red doors for beautiful curbside appeal.

1 Unit Available
2204 Westcourt Lane #114
2204 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2204 Westcourt Lane #114 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Longwood Model Condo!! - Rarely available 1 bedroom/1 bath, entry-level “Longwood” model with keyed front lobby.
City Guide for Sugarland Run, VA

Virginia is for lovers -- of wine, steeplechasing, dog shows and for its rich southern heritage, and the recent love of high tech and planned communities built to look like typical ranch-style California homes.

Sugarland Run, on the outskirts of Washington, DC, is one of the nicer areas taking on this guise in home building development. It's a sweet and almost self-contained community neighborhood of Sterling. Just 25 miles from our country's capital city, the stability of the neighborhood and the amazing amenities included in the places to live in Sugarland Run are a world away from the traditional brick and colonial homes of Virginia's past. You get what you pay for here and you're rewarded with a lovely affordable place to hang your hat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sugarland Run, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugarland Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

