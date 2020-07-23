131 Apartments for rent in Sugarland Run, VA with hardwood floors
Virginia is for lovers -- of wine, steeplechasing, dog shows and for its rich southern heritage, and the recent love of high tech and planned communities built to look like typical ranch-style California homes.
Sugarland Run, on the outskirts of Washington, DC, is one of the nicer areas taking on this guise in home building development. It's a sweet and almost self-contained community neighborhood of Sterling. Just 25 miles from our country's capital city, the stability of the neighborhood and the amazing amenities included in the places to live in Sugarland Run are a world away from the traditional brick and colonial homes of Virginia's past. You get what you pay for here and you're rewarded with a lovely affordable place to hang your hat. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugarland Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.