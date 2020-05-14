All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE

46728 Hollow Mountain Place · No Longer Available
Location

46728 Hollow Mountain Place, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
This is a LARGE single family home. On the UPPER LEVEL are 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. On the MAIN LEVEL you'll enjoy a spacious kitchen with an island, a cooktop, a built-in microwave plus 2 Wall Ovens. There's a large refrigerator, granite counters, and a really large WALK-IN PANTRY! The kitchen even has space for a large table. The laundry is off the kitchen and you have a 2 car garage. The family room is fully open to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room and a separate living room. And if you work from home you will love the home office with double glass doors for quiet and built-ins for books!More, check out the really large basement that's fully finished and even has a den plus it is a walk-up for convenience. And by the way, enjoy the outdoor pool which is only a few blocks away.And finally, there's a big deck for those barbques and gatherings of family and friends. Landlord willing to leave furnishings for tenant us at a total monthly rent of $3,600. ##Because of the current Covid-19 environment and the need to keep everyone safe, you will be asked to visit with a mask and gloves on and remove shoes at the door. No more than 3 people at a time and only adults please. ##

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have any available units?
46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have?
Some of 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE has a pool.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
