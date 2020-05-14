46728 HOLLOW MOUNTAIN PLACE

Amenities

This is a LARGE single family home. On the UPPER LEVEL are 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. On the MAIN LEVEL you'll enjoy a spacious kitchen with an island, a cooktop, a built-in microwave plus 2 Wall Ovens. There's a large refrigerator, granite counters, and a really large WALK-IN PANTRY! The kitchen even has space for a large table. The laundry is off the kitchen and you have a 2 car garage. The family room is fully open to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room and a separate living room. And if you work from home you will love the home office with double glass doors for quiet and built-ins for books!More, check out the really large basement that's fully finished and even has a den plus it is a walk-up for convenience. And by the way, enjoy the outdoor pool which is only a few blocks away.And finally, there's a big deck for those barbques and gatherings of family and friends. Landlord willing to leave furnishings for tenant us at a total monthly rent of $3,600. ##Because of the current Covid-19 environment and the need to keep everyone safe, you will be asked to visit with a mask and gloves on and remove shoes at the door. No more than 3 people at a time and only adults please. ##