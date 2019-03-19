All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 23 MIDDLETON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
23 MIDDLETON LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 MIDDLETON LANE

23 Middleton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Middleton Lane, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Light and airy home with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Two wood burning fireplaces and two slding glass doors leading to the deck. Warm and durable engineered wood floors on the main level living areas. Updated kitchen with and pantry. Main level master bedroom with updated master bath. Two other main level bedrooms and one upper level bedroom. Large two car attached garage. Easy living with wonderful community amenities to enjoy. Walking paths abound, community pool, tot lots all close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have any available units?
23 MIDDLETON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have?
Some of 23 MIDDLETON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 MIDDLETON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
23 MIDDLETON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 MIDDLETON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 23 MIDDLETON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 23 MIDDLETON LANE offers parking.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 MIDDLETON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 23 MIDDLETON LANE has a pool.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have accessible units?
No, 23 MIDDLETON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 MIDDLETON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 MIDDLETON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 MIDDLETON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 3 BedroomsSugarland Run Apartments with Balcony
Sugarland Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALowes Island, VACascades, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VACountryside, VA
Dulles Town Center, VAMcNair, VAWolf Trap, VAFloris, VALansdowne, VAFranklin Farm, VAMcLean, VAOakton, VAChantilly, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VANorth Potomac, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia