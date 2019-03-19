23 MIDDLETON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Light and airy home with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Two wood burning fireplaces and two slding glass doors leading to the deck. Warm and durable engineered wood floors on the main level living areas. Updated kitchen with and pantry. Main level master bedroom with updated master bath. Two other main level bedrooms and one upper level bedroom. Large two car attached garage. Easy living with wonderful community amenities to enjoy. Walking paths abound, community pool, tot lots all close to shopping and schools.