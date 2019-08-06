221 Greenfield Court, Sugarland Run, VA 20164 Sugarland Run
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
Property Amenities
Well designed 3bed townhouse over looking beautiful lake. Great commuter area. Granite and SS kitchen. Magnificent dining room area for entertaining. Large rooms with attached bathroom in master bedroom. TH located on a cul-de-sac and is the end unit. Backyard is large and provides a lot of privacy. Many community features. Must see property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
