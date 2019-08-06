All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 221 GREENFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
221 GREENFIELD COURT
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:23 PM

221 GREENFIELD COURT

221 Greenfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

221 Greenfield Court, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well designed 3bed townhouse over looking beautiful lake. Great commuter area. Granite and SS kitchen. Magnificent dining room area for entertaining. Large rooms with attached bathroom in master bedroom. TH located on a cul-de-sac and is the end unit. Backyard is large and provides a lot of privacy. Many community features. Must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have any available units?
221 GREENFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have?
Some of 221 GREENFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 GREENFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
221 GREENFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 GREENFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 221 GREENFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 221 GREENFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 GREENFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 221 GREENFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 221 GREENFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 GREENFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 GREENFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 GREENFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 3 BedroomsSugarland Run Apartments with Balcony
Sugarland Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALowes Island, VACascades, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VACountryside, VA
Dulles Town Center, VAMcNair, VAWolf Trap, VAFloris, VALansdowne, VAFranklin Farm, VAMcLean, VAOakton, VAChantilly, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VANorth Potomac, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia