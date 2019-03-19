21345 FLATWOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Conveniently located, 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths, powder room and laundry room on main level. Updated colonial nestled in quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, Updated kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, hardwood floors, newer appliances, washer/dryer, water heater, HVAC, carpet, deck, roof, siding, finished garage with cabinets for lots of storage. Family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, separate shower, Built-in shelves in bedrooms, fully finished basement with built-in shelves, storage area, walk-up to fenced backyard. Close to shopping, airport and more. $55 application fee per adult. Long Term lease preferred.