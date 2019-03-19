All apartments in Sugarland Run
21345 FLATWOOD PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21345 FLATWOOD PLACE

21345 Flatwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

21345 Flatwood Place, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Conveniently located, 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths, powder room and laundry room on main level. Updated colonial nestled in quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, Updated kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, hardwood floors, newer appliances, washer/dryer, water heater, HVAC, carpet, deck, roof, siding, finished garage with cabinets for lots of storage. Family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, separate shower, Built-in shelves in bedrooms, fully finished basement with built-in shelves, storage area, walk-up to fenced backyard. Close to shopping, airport and more. $55 application fee per adult. Long Term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have any available units?
21345 FLATWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
21345 FLATWOOD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE does offer parking.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21345 FLATWOOD PLACE has units with air conditioning.
