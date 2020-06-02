All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE

21105 Twinridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

21105 Twinridge Square, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
You would love this fully finished 3 level town home with a deck and a patio. Upper level boasts spacious master bed with luxurious master bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level has a bedroom, full bath, and a rec room that opens to the patio and an open green space. Family room opens to the deck for your entertaining. House comes with 2 assigned parking space. HOA amenities include 2 playgrounds and 1 tot lot. Location, Location, Location!! Close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, Northern Virginia Community College, schools and so much more. No showings until Tuesday 5/5 due to current tenant moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

