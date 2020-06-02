21105 TWINRIDGE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

You would love this fully finished 3 level town home with a deck and a patio. Upper level boasts spacious master bed with luxurious master bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level has a bedroom, full bath, and a rec room that opens to the patio and an open green space. Family room opens to the deck for your entertaining. House comes with 2 assigned parking space. HOA amenities include 2 playgrounds and 1 tot lot. Location, Location, Location!! Close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, Northern Virginia Community College, schools and so much more. No showings until Tuesday 5/5 due to current tenant moving out.