21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautifully maintained Mirror Ridge Townhome includes many updated items including great Paint, Roof, HVAC system, Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer, Dual Wine Cooler and brand new Deck! Tons of light throughout this townhome on every level. The Kitchen has updated Appliances, Dual Wine Coolers, Granite Countertops, Tile Floor, and TONS of storage! Large Deck off the Kitchen overlooks fenced-in yard. Bedrooms and stairs have upgraded carpet and pad. Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling with Large Transom Window. Master Bath has Large Soaking Tub and Walk-In Closet. Walk-Out Basement includes Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room and Rec Room. Home includes 2-reserved parking spots. Just a really BEAUTIFUL home!