All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE

21065 View Glass Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugarland Run
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

21065 View Glass Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully maintained Mirror Ridge Townhome includes many updated items including great Paint, Roof, HVAC system, Kitchen, Washer/ Dryer, Dual Wine Cooler and brand new Deck! Tons of light throughout this townhome on every level. The Kitchen has updated Appliances, Dual Wine Coolers, Granite Countertops, Tile Floor, and TONS of storage! Large Deck off the Kitchen overlooks fenced-in yard. Bedrooms and stairs have upgraded carpet and pad. Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling with Large Transom Window. Master Bath has Large Soaking Tub and Walk-In Closet. Walk-Out Basement includes Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room and Rec Room. Home includes 2-reserved parking spots. Just a really BEAUTIFUL home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have any available units?
21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have?
Some of 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21065 VIEW GLASS TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSugarland Run 3 Bedroom Apartments
Sugarland Run Apartments with BalconiesSugarland Run Apartments with Garages
Sugarland Run Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MD
Burke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America