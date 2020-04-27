All apartments in Sugarland Run
Find more places like 20 Thrush Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugarland Run, VA
/
20 Thrush Rd
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

20 Thrush Rd

20 Thrush Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20 Thrush Road, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Sugarland Run Home - Description:
-4 bdrm, 2.5 bath house
-on private cold-de-sac
-hardwood floors
-tiled kitchen and bath floors
-attached garage
-additional off street parking / driveway
-large yard

Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA Split-Level in private cul-de-sac. Recently Renovated. Gleaming hardwood & ceramic tile floors, Granite counter tops, maple cabinets, newer windows, new w/w carpet, freshly painted walls. Cathedral ceiling in Family Rm & Dining Rm. Bright sun lit rooms throughout. Large custom-tiered wood deck. Lower level has a BR w/ half bath & walk-in closet. 1,900 total square footage.

Take advantage of the community's pool, Playgrounds, Tot lot, 26 miles of paved walking trails, and community center - perfect community and home to be a part of - participate in the annual chili cook off, join the Dolphins swim team.... endless avenues to become involved. The Community even has meeting rooms available to rent if you need them.

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

(RLNE3055660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Thrush Rd have any available units?
20 Thrush Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 20 Thrush Rd have?
Some of 20 Thrush Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Thrush Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20 Thrush Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Thrush Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Thrush Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20 Thrush Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20 Thrush Rd offers parking.
Does 20 Thrush Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Thrush Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Thrush Rd have a pool?
Yes, 20 Thrush Rd has a pool.
Does 20 Thrush Rd have accessible units?
No, 20 Thrush Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Thrush Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Thrush Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Thrush Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Thrush Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sugarland Run 3 BedroomsSugarland Run Apartments with Balcony
Sugarland Run Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALowes Island, VACascades, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VACountryside, VA
Dulles Town Center, VAMcNair, VAWolf Trap, VAFloris, VALansdowne, VAFranklin Farm, VAMcLean, VAOakton, VAChantilly, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VANorth Potomac, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia