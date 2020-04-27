20 Thrush Rd

Amenities
4 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Sugarland Run Home - Description:
-4 bdrm, 2.5 bath house
-on private cold-de-sac
-hardwood floors
-tiled kitchen and bath floors
-attached garage
-additional off street parking / driveway
-large yard
Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA Split-Level in private cul-de-sac. Recently Renovated. Gleaming hardwood & ceramic tile floors, Granite counter tops, maple cabinets, newer windows, new w/w carpet, freshly painted walls. Cathedral ceiling in Family Rm & Dining Rm. Bright sun lit rooms throughout. Large custom-tiered wood deck. Lower level has a BR w/ half bath & walk-in closet. 1,900 total square footage.
Take advantage of the community's pool, Playgrounds, Tot lot, 26 miles of paved walking trails, and community center - perfect community and home to be a part of - participate in the annual chili cook off, join the Dolphins swim team.... endless avenues to become involved. The Community even has meeting rooms available to rent if you need them.
Professionally Managed by:
Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO
(RLNE3055660)