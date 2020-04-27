20 Thrush Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

4 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Sugarland Run Home - Description:

-4 bdrm, 2.5 bath house

-on private cold-de-sac

-hardwood floors

-tiled kitchen and bath floors

-attached garage

-additional off street parking / driveway

-large yard



Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA Split-Level in private cul-de-sac. Recently Renovated. Gleaming hardwood & ceramic tile floors, Granite counter tops, maple cabinets, newer windows, new w/w carpet, freshly painted walls. Cathedral ceiling in Family Rm & Dining Rm. Bright sun lit rooms throughout. Large custom-tiered wood deck. Lower level has a BR w/ half bath & walk-in closet. 1,900 total square footage.



Take advantage of the community's pool, Playgrounds, Tot lot, 26 miles of paved walking trails, and community center - perfect community and home to be a part of - participate in the annual chili cook off, join the Dolphins swim team.... endless avenues to become involved. The Community even has meeting rooms available to rent if you need them.



Professionally Managed by:



Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors

3628 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

202-237-8488

EHO



