162 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA with balcony
Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!
This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sudley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.