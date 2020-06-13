Apartment List
VA
/
sudley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7582 DUNEIDEN LANE
7582 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Lovely 3-level end unit townhouse. Bright and neutral. Main level entrance opens to Living/Dining/Kitchen. Superb large mid-level Master Suite w/luxury tub & shower bath + large walk-in closet.

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 1 mile of Sudley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,371
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Sudley
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
City Guide for Sudley, VA

Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!

This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sudley, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sudley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

