9813 FAIRMONT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAINED, SINGLE FAMILY SPLIT LEVEL HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL PLUS A POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM WITH ADJACENT POWDER ROOM IN THE FINISHED BASEMENT. SPACIOUS, OPEN CONTEMPORARY FEEL W/CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING & DINING ROOM. LARGE REC ROM ON LOWER LEVEL W/LOTS OF WINDOWS & WALK-OUT. NEW CARPET, PAINT, & WINDOW COVERINGS THROUGHOUT IN ADDITION TO NEW VINYL SIDING, SHUTTERS, AND ROOF. CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND REC ROOM. KITCHEN IS BEING PAINTED AND UPDATED. LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER FAIRMONT AREA!! BACKS TO PARK & LOTS OF WIDE OPEN SPACE. VACANT & WILL BE AVAILABLE ON DEC 16 FOR NICE TENANTS. THIS ONE IS VERY NICE!! NO PETS PLEASE. PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES