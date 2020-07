9520 DUBLIN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW! WELL MAINTAINED 4BD/3BA RAMBLER IN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY*MAIN LEVEL OFFERS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE & SIDE DOOR ACCESS TO CARPORT, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 ADDITIONAL GUEST BEDROOMS & FULL HALL BATH*LOWER LEVEL BOASTS DEN, FAMILY ROOM WALKS OUT TO OVERSIZED REAR YARD, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL HALL BATH & SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM*DECK WITH STAIRS TO YARD, BACKS TO TREES, PRIVATE DRIVEWAY, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS & MORE! FIREPLACE AND SHED NOT OPERATIONAL