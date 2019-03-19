9520 COVINGTON PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level townhouse in quiet neighborhood near I 66 and Splashdown Park. NEW kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, appliances in kitchen!! New hard floors on main level, new carpets on stairs and in bedrooms! Full baths upstairs also remodeled!! Fenced yard with large shed. 2 assigned parking spots and visitor parking nearby. Close to neighborhood elementary school. Gas hot water, heating, and cooking!! To apply please send two years of tax returns and credit authorization form with $50 check made out to Long & Foster Commercial Division.