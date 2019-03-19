All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 9520 COVINGTON PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
9520 COVINGTON PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9520 COVINGTON PL

9520 Covington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9520 Covington Place, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level townhouse in quiet neighborhood near I 66 and Splashdown Park. NEW kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, appliances in kitchen!! New hard floors on main level, new carpets on stairs and in bedrooms! Full baths upstairs also remodeled!! Fenced yard with large shed. 2 assigned parking spots and visitor parking nearby. Close to neighborhood elementary school. Gas hot water, heating, and cooking!! To apply please send two years of tax returns and credit authorization form with $50 check made out to Long & Foster Commercial Division.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have any available units?
9520 COVINGTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 9520 COVINGTON PL have?
Some of 9520 COVINGTON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 COVINGTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
9520 COVINGTON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 COVINGTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 9520 COVINGTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 9520 COVINGTON PL offers parking.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 COVINGTON PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have a pool?
No, 9520 COVINGTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have accessible units?
No, 9520 COVINGTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 COVINGTON PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9520 COVINGTON PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9520 COVINGTON PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 BedroomsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with ParkingSudley Apartments with Pools
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VA
Accokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia