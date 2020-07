Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Spacious end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, close to 1300 square feet. Freshly painted throughout! New wood floor in the living room! New carpet on the upstairs level! Updated kitchen with new cabinets, new countertops! New appliances! Washer and dryer in the unit! New windows, new storm door, new shower! Large fenced backyard with a shed! 2019 new roof with gutter guards! Walk to pool and elementary school, close to shopping! Great location!!!