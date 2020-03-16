All apartments in Sudley
Last updated March 16 2020

8333 SCOTLAND LOOP

8333 Scotland Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Built in 2013 with the full upgrade package in Heritage Crossing community in Manassas. Just off of Sudley Road in Manassas, with easy access to I66, Rt 29, Rt 28 and only 5 minutes to VRE station.End unit, three level Townhouse style Condo with 1 car garage, and large deck. The middle floor's open floor plan features dark hardwoods throughout the large gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, 9'+ ceilings, dining room, and living room. Upper level features a master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom. Additional bedroom and full bath upstairs. Lower level has a bonus room/3rd bedroom with adjoining full bath.Rent includes use of community amenities, parking and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $69k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. .Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management, and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA all applications at www.freedompm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

