8333 SCOTLAND LOOP

Built in 2013 with the full upgrade package in Heritage Crossing community in Manassas. Just off of Sudley Road in Manassas, with easy access to I66, Rt 29, Rt 28 and only 5 minutes to VRE station.End unit, three level Townhouse style Condo with 1 car garage, and large deck. The middle floor's open floor plan features dark hardwoods throughout the large gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, 9'+ ceilings, dining room, and living room. Upper level features a master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom. Additional bedroom and full bath upstairs. Lower level has a bonus room/3rd bedroom with adjoining full bath.Rent includes use of community amenities, parking and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $69k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. .Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management, and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA all applications at www.freedompm.com.