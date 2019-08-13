All apartments in Sudley
7619 DUNEIDEN LANE

7619 Duneiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
MUST SEE!! 3LVL 2BD 2.5BA home in Manassas. Plush carpet throughout. Hardwood floors throughout Main level. Spacious kitchen w/ ample countertop & cabinet space, an island & Breakfast Rm. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings. 2nd Bright Bedroom. Rec Room has access to fenced in backyard with brick patio & access to the garage. Close 2 major roads, shopping, dining & entertainment. **APPLICATION PROCESS- Please schedule showings through our showing time service, online or call. Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagement.net. $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months~ rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in. ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have any available units?
7619 DUNEIDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have?
Some of 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7619 DUNEIDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
