7619 DUNEIDEN LANE

MUST SEE!! 3LVL 2BD 2.5BA home in Manassas. Plush carpet throughout. Hardwood floors throughout Main level. Spacious kitchen w/ ample countertop & cabinet space, an island & Breakfast Rm. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings. 2nd Bright Bedroom. Rec Room has access to fenced in backyard with brick patio & access to the garage. Close 2 major roads, shopping, dining & entertainment. **APPLICATION PROCESS- Please schedule showings through our showing time service, online or call. Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagement.net. $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months~ rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in. ****