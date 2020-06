Amenities

You won't find a better home than this beautifully renovated townhouse in a sought-after community. This spacious home enjoys a prime commuter location, and boasts a newly renovated kitchen, including new cabinets, new stainless appliances, and new counter tops. New carpet and paint throughout. New vanities, medicine cabinets and lights in upstairs baths. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Spotless and move-in-ready. Be the first to live in this newly renovated home!