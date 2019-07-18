7526 Campbell Court

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse proudly present this beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome, situated in Sudley. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, finished walk-out basement, and HUGE fenced in back yard. Top level of home features 2 generous sized bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and remodeled bathroom. Main level has fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Finished basement level has additional room with full bath. This home is also conveniently located mins from 66 and 234 with easy access to shopping, fine-dining and public transportation. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.