Sudley, VA
7526 Campbell Court
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:35 PM

7526 Campbell Court

7526 Campbell Court · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Campbell Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse proudly present this beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome, situated in Sudley. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, finished walk-out basement, and HUGE fenced in back yard. Top level of home features 2 generous sized bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and remodeled bathroom. Main level has fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Finished basement level has additional room with full bath. This home is also conveniently located mins from 66 and 234 with easy access to shopping, fine-dining and public transportation. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Campbell Court have any available units?
7526 Campbell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7526 Campbell Court have?
Some of 7526 Campbell Court's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 Campbell Court currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Campbell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Campbell Court pet-friendly?
No, 7526 Campbell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7526 Campbell Court offer parking?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not offer parking.
Does 7526 Campbell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Campbell Court have a pool?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Campbell Court have accessible units?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Campbell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 Campbell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7526 Campbell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
