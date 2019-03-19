10509 MONTROSE WAY

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Beautiful townhome ready for the new tenants. Home has been freshly painted and shows pride of ownership. You will love all the modern fixtures and finishes in this home. Gourmet kitchen with island making it great for entertainment and family gatherings. Three fully finished levels, spacious bedrooms, updated tile and fixtures in bathrooms. Parking space in garage and driveway plus private fenced backyard makes it great for cookouts. Near major route 234 and I 66 HWY, shopping, dining and entertainment.