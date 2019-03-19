All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 10509 MONTROSE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10509 MONTROSE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10509 MONTROSE WAY

10509 Montrose Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10509 Montrose Way, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome ready for the new tenants. Home has been freshly painted and shows pride of ownership. You will love all the modern fixtures and finishes in this home. Gourmet kitchen with island making it great for entertainment and family gatherings. Three fully finished levels, spacious bedrooms, updated tile and fixtures in bathrooms. Parking space in garage and driveway plus private fenced backyard makes it great for cookouts. Near major route 234 and I 66 HWY, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have any available units?
10509 MONTROSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
Is 10509 MONTROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10509 MONTROSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 MONTROSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have a pool?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10509 MONTROSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10509 MONTROSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia