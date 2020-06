Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Fully Updated Rental!! Wood flooring, Newly updated bathrooms and kitchen. 3 Large bedrooms with private bath for each room. Will be newly painted for new tenant move in!! Very Spacious Condo in a very friendly community! Public Transportation super close, walking distance. Schedule your appointment to come see Today!! Available for Move In Oct. 15th.!! Section 8 vouchers accepted!