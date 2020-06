Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level. Utilities all electric. Fully fenced front yard! Great location near 234, plenty of shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 66 and route 28. Available immediately.