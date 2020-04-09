10488 Stonington Ln

Amenities

Large 2br/2ba townhouse-style condo (with Den that is easily convertible into a 3br unit at no additional cost to tenant) for rent in community of Stonington in Manassas. Conveniently located a couple miles from I-66 with quick and easy access to shops and restaurants including Costco and all major retail stores.



Key features include:

- 1,400 sq. ft, 2-level, brick front, end-unit

- Hardwood floors

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Large floored attic for extra storage

- Fenced front w/ a patio

- 2 assigned parking spaces as well as ample visitors parking

- Stonington community includes a large outdoor space to enjoy nature and a beautiful swimming pool.



Rental for a 12 month lease

No smoking. Pets will be considered on case-by-case basis.

Renter will be responsible for electric and water.

Available June 1st

Please call 917-821-0002 or email if you are interested!



(RLNE3996017)