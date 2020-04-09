All apartments in Sudley
10488 Stonington Ln

10488 Stonington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10488 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 2br/2ba townhouse-style condo (with Den that is easily convertible into a 3br unit at no additional cost to tenant) for rent in community of Stonington in Manassas. Conveniently located a couple miles from I-66 with quick and easy access to shops and restaurants including Costco and all major retail stores.

Key features include:
- 1,400 sq. ft, 2-level, brick front, end-unit
- Hardwood floors
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Large floored attic for extra storage
- Fenced front w/ a patio
- 2 assigned parking spaces as well as ample visitors parking
- Stonington community includes a large outdoor space to enjoy nature and a beautiful swimming pool.

Rental for a 12 month lease
No smoking. Pets will be considered on case-by-case basis.
Renter will be responsible for electric and water.
Available June 1st
Please call 917-821-0002 or email if you are interested!

(RLNE3996017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10488 Stonington Ln have any available units?
10488 Stonington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10488 Stonington Ln have?
Some of 10488 Stonington Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10488 Stonington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10488 Stonington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10488 Stonington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10488 Stonington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10488 Stonington Ln offers parking.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10488 Stonington Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10488 Stonington Ln has a pool.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln have accessible units?
No, 10488 Stonington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10488 Stonington Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10488 Stonington Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10488 Stonington Ln has units with air conditioning.

