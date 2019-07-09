Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10456 RAPIDAN LANE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10456 RAPIDAN LANE
10456 Rapidan Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10456 Rapidan Lane, Sudley, VA 20109
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 Level Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, Den, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half bath, Eat in Kitchen, Family Room Off The kitchen, Main Level Living, With A Wood Burning Fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have any available units?
10456 RAPIDAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sudley, VA
.
Is 10456 RAPIDAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10456 RAPIDAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10456 RAPIDAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sudley
.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE offer parking?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have a pool?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10456 RAPIDAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10456 RAPIDAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
