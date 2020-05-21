All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 10262 CUB RUN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10262 CUB RUN COURT
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

10262 CUB RUN COURT

10262 Cub Run Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10262 Cub Run Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This posting is to rent the main level and upper floor, which include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upstair and on the main level, it comes with living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. IT DOESNT INCLUDE BASEMENT. RENT INCLUDE UTILITIES.This home features a combine spacious living room, dining room, stainless steel sink, new pull out faucet, New Kitchen with New ceramic floor in the kitchen and Bathrooms, NEW cabinet!! New Bathrooms, New Carpet, New Roof, New stainless steel Appliances " Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher", Master Bedroom with hardwood floor and brand new bathroom in the hallway and NEW Powder room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have any available units?
10262 CUB RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have?
Some of 10262 CUB RUN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10262 CUB RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10262 CUB RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10262 CUB RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT offer parking?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have a pool?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10262 CUB RUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10262 CUB RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10262 CUB RUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia