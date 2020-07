Amenities

This three bedroom townhome has been tastefully updated with granite counters, custom cabinetry and built-in microwave. Master suite and two guest bedrooms located upstairs with a second bath. Private backyard with patio is a great place for the barbecue grill. Community amenities include two playgrounds and swimming pool. One assigned parking space. Walk to the bank, shopping, dining and more! Less than an hour from D.C. No pets, please.