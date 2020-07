Amenities

Great location! Next to Shopping, hospital, major highways! 2 bd 2.5 bath Town house with a car garage in desirable Amber spring! Very open and bright rooms. High ceilings on the main level. Water included in the rent. Pool, Tennis court and many more facilities. Must see! Won't be disappointed A+, how and rent. Pets allowed case by case.