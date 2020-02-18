All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE

42233 Terrazzo Terrace · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

42233 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed, 2 bath stacked TH (lower level) with 1-car attached (rear) garage. Brick front. Bright 2-story living room has oversized windows, hardwoods in the living/dining/kitchen room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets; granite & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a balcony; walk-in closet and luxury master bath. Laundry on bedroom level. Great neighborhood amenities. Condo & HOA fee covered by landlord and includes trash pickup; water & lawn maintenance. Prefer no pets but will consider one small dog (<20 lbs) or one cat with a pet rent of $50/mth. Looking for tenants with good credit, income over $76,000. Available from February 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have any available units?
42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have?
Some of 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

