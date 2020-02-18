42233 TERRAZZO TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed, 2 bath stacked TH (lower level) with 1-car attached (rear) garage. Brick front. Bright 2-story living room has oversized windows, hardwoods in the living/dining/kitchen room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets; granite & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a balcony; walk-in closet and luxury master bath. Laundry on bedroom level. Great neighborhood amenities. Condo & HOA fee covered by landlord and includes trash pickup; water & lawn maintenance. Prefer no pets but will consider one small dog (<20 lbs) or one cat with a pet rent of $50/mth. Looking for tenants with good credit, income over $76,000. Available from February 15th.