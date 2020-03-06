41851 CINNABAR SQUARE

Amenities
Available Now. Perfect Spacious 3 level 2 car garage townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2180 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury. 2 Car Garage, Freshly Painted, New Carpet Townhouse. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. one half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level with full bath walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public transit to DC and WIEHLE-RESTON Metro,County library and shops at Walk Distance. Showings available now. Call Today to Tour Today!