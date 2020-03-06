41851 CINNABAR SQUARE

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Available Now. Perfect Spacious 3 level 2 car garage townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2180 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury. 2 Car Garage, Freshly Painted, New Carpet Townhouse. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. one half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level with full bath walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Lot of visitor Parking on the street. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public transit to DC and WIEHLE-RESTON Metro,County library and shops at Walk Distance. Showings available now. Call Today to Tour Today!