41692 DEER GRASS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking hot tub

APPROVED APPLICATION IN AS OF 2:30 6/4/2020. Popular K-Hovnanian Hanover model Villa, lives like a single-family home, backs, and sides to open parkland providing additional privacy. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level, upgraded maple kitchen cabinetry with glass door accent cabinets and under cabinet lighting, upscale granite countertops, beautiful stainless steel appliances, and backsplash are showcased in the gourmet kitchen. The family room is open to the kitchen for the popular open-concept lifestyle and features a gorgeous stone fireplace with a mantle and gas-log insert. The family room provides an access point to the spacious fenced stamped concrete patio. The formal areas of the home reside towards the front of the home for easy entertaining and are adorned with lovely trim moldings. The laundry room is just off the kitchen and features additional cabinetry for concealed storage. The upper level features an amazing master bedroom suite with a spacious sitting area, his and her closets, a spa-like bath with upscale finishes, separate soaking tub, spacious vanity areas, and a private water closet. Three additional bedrooms reside on this level, two share a buddy bath, and one is located in the hall, for easy access. The lower level is super for entertaining, expansive areas for different activities, a full bedroom with window, walk-in closet, full bath, and ample storage space. A two-car rear load garage with plenty of guest parking wraps up this beautiful, move-in ready, upgraded home.