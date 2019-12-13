25451 VACATION PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Fabulous well cared for home, immaculate in all respects. Fenced backyard with trees in the back. Wonderful open plan with lots of light. Large kitchen with center island & granite counters. Nice sized family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen/breakfast area opens up to a large deck in the back. 4 beds and 2 full baths on the upper level. Large Master suite with a lovely master bath with dual vanities, separate Jacuzzi tub and a stand up shower. Beautiful finished basement with a large open Rec Room & an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or study. Shopping, Library, Bank, Hospital close by. Bus Service to DC nearby.