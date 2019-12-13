All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

25451 VACATION PL

25451 Vacation Place · No Longer Available
Location

25451 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Fabulous well cared for home, immaculate in all respects. Fenced backyard with trees in the back. Wonderful open plan with lots of light. Large kitchen with center island & granite counters. Nice sized family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen/breakfast area opens up to a large deck in the back. 4 beds and 2 full baths on the upper level. Large Master suite with a lovely master bath with dual vanities, separate Jacuzzi tub and a stand up shower. Beautiful finished basement with a large open Rec Room & an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or study. Shopping, Library, Bank, Hospital close by. Bus Service to DC nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25451 VACATION PL have any available units?
25451 VACATION PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25451 VACATION PL have?
Some of 25451 VACATION PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25451 VACATION PL currently offering any rent specials?
25451 VACATION PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25451 VACATION PL pet-friendly?
No, 25451 VACATION PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25451 VACATION PL offer parking?
Yes, 25451 VACATION PL offers parking.
Does 25451 VACATION PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25451 VACATION PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25451 VACATION PL have a pool?
No, 25451 VACATION PL does not have a pool.
Does 25451 VACATION PL have accessible units?
No, 25451 VACATION PL does not have accessible units.
Does 25451 VACATION PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25451 VACATION PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 25451 VACATION PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 25451 VACATION PL does not have units with air conditioning.

